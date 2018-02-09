Scisys has announced the renewal of its contract to supply support and maintenance services for the BBC's enterprise audio broadcast technology. The AIM-listed supplier of bespoke software systems and IT-based solutions said its media and broadcast division has signed an enhanced service contract to support the BBC for up to 10 years. The division's dira! media asset management platform is already used by the BBC to deliver its radio news and entertainment. The dira! Product was developed by ...

