BNN Technology announced on Friday that it has not appointed a replacement nominated advisor, and as such its ordinary shares will be de-listed on AIM as of 0700 GMT on 12 February. The AIM-traded firm said it was now at an "advanced stage" of discussions with two US-listed companies, with the objective of closing a deal which, if delivered, should "greatly enhance" shareholder value. Its board said those discussions currently centred around the acquisition of all or large parts of the group. It ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...