Global Polypropylene Market 2018-2022 - Focus on Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding

The "Polypropylene Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Application (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polypropylene market size is estimated at USD 75.40 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 99.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022.



Rising use of polypropylenes in injection molding, fiber & raffia, film & sheet, and blow molding; growing trend towards the use of polypropylene in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of the vehicle for increased fuel efficiency; and growing demand from Asia Pacific are projected to be the major drivers of the global polypropylene market during the forecast period.

The polypropylene market is classified into two types namely, homopolymer and copolymer. Homopolymer is the most-widely used type of polypropylene, as it provides a high strength to weight ratio and is stiffer than copolymers. The excellent chemical resistance and weldability enable the use of the polypropylene homopolymer in many corrosion resistant structures. Homopolymers are characterized by a high isostatic index, resulting in high melting point, and thus are useful in applications requiring high temperature resistance, such as hot filling and steam sterilization. The common applications of the polypropylene homopolymer are orthotic and prosthetic devices, secondary containments, pump components, and storage tanks.

By application, the polypropylene market is classified into four segments, namely, injection molding, fiber & raffia, film & sheet, and blow molding. Injection molding is the largest application of polypropylene in terms of volume. Polypropylene is melted in the injection molding machine and then injected into the mold, where it cools and solidifies into the final part. Owing to the properties of polypropylene, such as excellent moisture resistance, high impact strength and chemical resistance, it is majorly used in the injection molding application.

The polypropylene market is classified into five end-use industries, namely, packaging, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and medical. Packaging is the largest end-use industry for polypropylene, owing to its properties, such as resistance to high temperature, flexibility, excellent optical clarity, and low moisture vapor transmission. Apart from this, polypropylene is safe for food packaging as it does not react with the food. It is a cost-effective medium for packaging compared to other materials, and is used for packaging in various industries, such as food, beverages, health care, cosmetics, and others.



