Plant Advanced Technologies PAT announces TEMISIS subsidiary creation dedicated to the development of its anti-inflammatory asset now named TEM1657 ».

TEM1657 is a drug candidate that was discovered and optimized thanks to PAT's (Paris:ALPAT) know-how and that was patented in 2016. Results at preclinical stage in the treatment of psoriasis show similar efficacy as the market reference corticosteroids, without side effects.

The input of this asset in TEMISIS a wholly-hold subsidiary will allow to finance further clinical development, without any risk and dilution of existing PAT shareholders while enjoying capital gains if successful.

Ultimately TEMISIS will grant exploitation licences to large pharmaceutical groups, while positioning PAT as the producer of this active compound once launched on the market.

Jean-Paul Fèvre comments: The richness of our assets portfolio invites us to shape our approach for securing their development and creating value for PAT. The creation of TEMISIS is the enforcement of this new model and enables to positively present our first pharmaceutical asset towards interested companies. »

This new subsidiary should reinforce PAT's positioning on the pharmaceutical market and give rise to a significant leverage effect in the near future.

About Plant Advanced Technologies PAT:

PAT is a plant biotechnology company producing rare, new actives of plant origindesigned for pharmaceutical, cosmetic and agrochemical markets.

PAT exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking et Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

For more information on TEM1657, look at the PR dated on 19 June, 2017 Anti-inflammatory active compound presented at BIO Convention in San Diego: http://www.plantadvanced.com/finance-2/press-releases

