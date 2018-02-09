The "EU: Synthetic Filament Tow And Staple Fibers, Not Carded Or Combed Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU synthetic filament tow market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Product Coverage:

Synthetic filament tow, of nylon or other polyamides, of polyesters, of acrylic or modacrylic or other

Synthetic staple fibers, not carded, combed or otherwise processed for spinning, of nylon or other polyamides, of polyesters, of acrylic or mod acrylic, of polypropylene or other

Data Coverage:

Synthetic filament tow market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Synthetic filament tow production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for synthetic filament tow (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Synthetic filament tow market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Prices and Price Development

8. Trade Structure and Channels

9. Business Environment Overview

10. Company Profiles

Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries

