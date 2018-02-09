Vision Processing Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vision Processing Unit Market by Application (Drones, Surveillance Cameras, Autonomous Vehicles, Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Domestic & Commercial Robots), Vertical (Consumer, Industrial, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vision processing unit market is estimated to grow from USD 168.2 Million in 2018 to USD 946.0 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 41.26% between 2018 and 2023.



The increasing demand for high computational capability, growing demand for computer vision applications, rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and rising need for ASICs are the major factors that drive market growth.

There has been considerable growth in the demand for small and power-efficient vision processors that can be used in small devices and are capable of processing complex algorithms at the source of generation of data itself. The capacity of real-time decision-making would reduce the dependence on the connectivity and cloud for complex and faster decision-making, ideal for applications such as drones, autonomous vehicles, and surveillance cameras. The capacity of VPUs to extract information from various portions of the image is creating a new change how the machines interact with the real world.

The vision processing unit market for the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The reason for the growth of the automotive vertical is technological advancements especially related to security issues in the automotive vertical in recent years.



VPUs have been gaining momentum in the automotive sector due to the increasing integration of VPUs in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that help automate, adapt, or enhance automotive vehicles to increase safety and enhance the driving experience. The ADAS captures a considerably high number of images that require faster processing to draw a conclusive result. For instance, a 2-megapixel camera running at 60 frames per second generates about half a gigabyte of information every second.

The major factors restraining the growth of the vision processing unit market include the high capability of GPUs and CPUs for industrial vision systems. Technological advancements have enabled the fast development of new and better chips. Moreover, the existing ecosystem of software for CPUs and GPUs creates problems for companies to develop client-specific software.



The evolution of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) has generated the demand for machine vision technology for several applications in aerospace & defense, industrial, and consumer verticals. Rapid developments in the video gaming industry and high adoption of advanced technologies by design professionals have resulted in the production of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) that have higher memory bandwidth and computational capability compared to central processing units (CPUs).

The demand for better visual computing performance is growing as GPUs have several other applications than just graphics. Today's creative professionals, gamers, designers, video enthusiasts require VPUs with parallel processing capability as it is a platform to keep data on the device, and it enables on-demand machine learning for augmented reality, virtual reality, and several other application areas.

The key players in the market include MediaTek (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems (US), CEVA (US), Synopsys (US), Movidius (US), Inuitive (Israel), Lattice Semiconductor (US), VeriSilicon (China), and Imagination Technologies (UK). The companies in the market are strengthening their product portfolios by increasing their R&D investments.



The key players in this market are increasingly undertaking partnerships and collaborations; and product developments and launches to introduce AI-powered vision processing units.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Vision Processing Unit Market, By Application



7 Vision Processing Unit Market, By Vertical



8 Vision Processing Unit Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



