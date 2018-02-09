Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global online classified ad platform market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will encompass an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. The report will also cover an extensive range of factors that will prove crucial to the clients and will deliver actionable insights into the market. It is an extension of Technavio's earlier research on the online classified ad platform market and will provide insights on factors that are expected to impact the growth of this market across the globe.

This market research report on the online classified ad platform market is an essential part of Technavio's media and entertainment portfolio. It takes into consideration the product offering and services of multiple vendors operating in this market. The vendor analysis will provide vital information on market strategies employed by the prominent players and essential products and services offered by them.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the online classified ad platformmarket observed that in 2016, the Americas was the highest contributor to the total revenue. Factors such as the improved penetration of smartphones and strong broadband infrastructure in the region were expected to assist in the growth of the market in the Americas. In addition, the saturation of print advertising and TV advertising was a major factor anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The low cost of online advertising is a major factor that assisted in fueling the growth of the online classified ad platform market. Online advertising is vital to increase the awareness about a new product, creating an interest in products among buyers, and expanding the reach of products. Online advertising permits advertisers to promote their products at minimal or no cost when compared with offline outdoor advertising platforms that are highly expensive. Furthermore, online classified advertising allows manufacturers to list their products on normal or featured ad platforms and allows them to count the number of views for their ads."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

