Global Robotic Laser Cutting Market 2018-2022 - IoT and Industry 4.0 a Key Market Trend

The "Global Robotic Laser Cutting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic laser cutting market to grow at a CAGR of 13.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Robotic Laser Cutting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is IoT and Industry 4.0. The Internet of Things (IoT) is an interconnection of several things, including mechanical or digital devices, which enable data to be transferred from end-to-end without human intervention. Currently, IoT has already been commercialized in various applications, thereby initiating an industrial revolution with the advent of Industry 4.0.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased productivity with improved laser technology. Improvement in laser technology has played a key role in enhancing the cutting operations in end-user industries. With the inclusion of fiber laser, the performance and efficiency of laser cutting have improved drastically. The switch from traditional laser technology to fiber-based cutting in order to improve cut resolution, cutting speed, control on laser pulse, and life of the equipment has further increased the capability of laser cutting.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lower least count of accuracy of robotic laser cutting. Robotic laser cutting provides extensive flexibility to undertake processes in various end-user industries. However, robotic solutions face a challenge from five-axis laser cutting machines due to lower least count of accuracy. A typical five-axis laser cutting machine has all linear axes, except the last two that are rotational.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Jenoptik
- Midea
- Stubli
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metal industry- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IoT and Industry 4.0
- Robotic laser cutting in aerospace and defense industry
- Growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8w4g3/global_robotic?w=5
