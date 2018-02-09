Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market 2018-2022 by Product - Increasing Incidence of PPH

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2018-2022.
One driver in the market is increasing incidence of PPH. The incidence of PPH is increasing globally. PPH is the leading cause of maternal mortality. It is one of the top five causes of maternal mortality in both high and low per capita income countries. In 2016, it was estimated that globally, four out of every ten maternal deaths resulted from two causes, namely, PPH and pre-eclampsia/eclampsia. Every year, approximately, 15 million women suffer from PPH globally.
One trend in the market is increasing focus on development of alternative PPH treatment devices. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on the development of novel PPH devices. For instance, in April 2017, Clinical Innovations launched its ebb Complete Tamponade System (PPH balloon) for PPH. It allows for rapid, emergency deployment to minimize or eliminate bleeding in more than 95% of the cases.
One challenge in the market is dearth of maternity healthcare services in developing countries. A severe shortage of resources for the treatment of PPH is observed in developing countries. This is particularly acute in the countries of Africa and Asia where PPH is the leading cause of maternal mortality. More than 95% of the world's annual maternal deaths occur in developing countries. Most of the developing countries lack experienced caregivers who are trained to manage PPH successfully.
Key Vendors
- BD
- Cook Medical
- C. R. Bard
- Teleflex
- Utah Medical Products
- ZOEX
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
