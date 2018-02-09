Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global online video platform market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global online video platform market 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's updated research report on the online video platform market for 2018-2022 includes a wide range of factors that are crucial to the clients and provides them with actionable insights on the market. This report is an extension of Technavio's previous research on the online video platform market and will provide insights on factors that are impacting the growth of this market globally.

This market research report on the online video platform market is an integral part of Technavio's ICT portfolio and provides intelligence within the market space. It includes opportunity assessment and competitive analysis on the ICT market, including sectors such as enterprise application, IT hardware, IT security, automatic identification system, IT professional services, and many more.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global online video platform market highlighted that the Americas dominated the market in 2016. The increasing demand for high-value data, the use of Internet to transfer rich content, the increased sales of smartphones and tablet computers in terms of volume, and online advertising were the factors that were expected to drive the adoption of online video platforms in this region. Analysts predicted that North America would account for the largest market share in this region, where the US and Canada would be the major revenue generating countries.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The rise in the number of Internet users registering at social media channels has been persuading many businesses to advertise their brands on social media platforms using videos. Apart from having a wide audience, social media channels also serve as a cost-effective replacement for traditional campaigning by actively engaging customers. They also permit advertisers to customize their campaigns according to their target audience. At present, YouTube has the largest market share and dominates the video-on-demand market in the user-generated video content category."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors contributing to the growth of the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global online video platform market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

