The "EU: Ceramics Sinks, Baths, Water Closet Pans And Similar Sanitary Fixtures Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU ceramic tile market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Product Coverage: Unglazed or glazed ceramic flags and paving, hearth or wall tiles; unglazed or glazed ceramic mosaic cubes and the like, whether or not on a backing.

Data Coverage:

Ceramic tile market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Ceramic tile production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for ceramic tile (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Ceramic tile market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Prices and Price Development

8. Trade Structure and Channels

9. Business Environment Overview

10. Company Profiles

Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wbs9qg/european_ceramics?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005575/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Ceramics, Plumbing Fixtures