Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global smart textiles market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart textiles market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's updated research report on the smart textiles market for 2018-2022 includes a wide range of factors that will be crucial for market growth. This report is an extension of Technavio's previous research on the smart textiles market and provides valuable insights impacting the growth of this market across the world.

This market research report on the smart textiles market is an integral part of Technavio's chemicals and materials portfolio. Technavio's market research reports on textiles determine the important growth drivers, latest trends, and the eminent challenges that this sector is currently experiencing. They present insights into the changing competitive landscape to give you a realistic picture of the future direction of this industry. The reports also consider the product offerings and services provided by several vendors operating in this market. The vendor analysis is intended to provide important information on market strategies implemented by the prominent players and also provides insights on the products and services offered by them.

Global opportunities for growth

According to the previous market research report by Technavio, the global smart textiles marketwasled by North America because of factors such as the increasing demand from end-user segments like the military, sports, healthcare and fitness, and architecture.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key trends gaining traction in the smart textiles market is the increase in the incorporation of the Bluetooth low energy technology. This wireless personal area network technologyis designed with connectivity to mobile phones, low power consumption, and multi-vendor interoperability. Garments enabled with BLE technology can sense and monitor data through an internet connection. Additionally, BLE technology has significantly reduced power consumption in comparison with other power sources."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding the market growth

The report on the global smart textiles market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

