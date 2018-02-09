Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2018) - AIM Exploration (OTC Pink: AEXE) (the "Company"), an SEC reporting public company listed as OTC PINK: AEXE, announces elevated level of interest of our Anthracite Coal.

Aim exploration is pleased to announce its activity in the global marketplace. The company has been an active broadcaster of global market trends on our Twitter feed and we have been indexed as a source for anthracite news and have been seen on Google news webpages.

One request in particular was for anthracite from Poland for a recurring 30,000 Metric Tonne order per month. The price of Anthracite on Alibaba ranges from $100 to $400 per metric ton. The Company is communicating with that client.

Since our alert on the discovery of rare earth elements being found in anthracite, we have received two requests for quotations on purchasing large amounts of our anthracite.

Source:

https://energy.gov/articles/high-concentrations-rare-earth-elements-found-american-coal-basins

"The economy is based on energy. We have quality energy reserves. " says JR. Todhunter CEO of Aim Exploration.

Two months prior, Poland nation expressed interest in international trade of coal with US companies. See the article titled: "Poland turns to fossil fuel soulmate Trump as coal output flags" written by Agnieszka Barteczko, and Barbara Lewis:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-poland-coal-analysis/poland-turns-to-fossil-fuel-soulmate-trump-as-coal-output-flags-idUSKBN1DF1YJ

About AIM Exploration

The Company is an Anthracite coal mining and exploration company and plans to mine 1,000 hectares of land. Putting this into perspective: 1,000 hectares is three times the size of Central Park. We have expertise in business, mining, and legal with our distinguished board of directors. We have amicable relationships with all parties involved in mining in Peru. We are an SEC reporting publicly traded company with the symbol (OTC Pink: AEXE).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AIM's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: info@aimexploration.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/aexeqb or @aexeqb

Website: www.aimexploration.com

AIM Exploration Inc.

J.R. (Bob) Todhunter

SOURCE: Aim Exploration Inc.