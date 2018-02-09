

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media giant Facebook has confirmed that its now testing a downvote button on a limited set of public Page post comment reels.



According to TechCrunch, a Facebook spokesperson told that the motivation behind the downvote button is to create a lightweight way for people to provide a signal to Facebook that a comment is inappropriate, uncivil, or misleading.



'We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only,' Facebook told TechCrunch.



When clicked, the downvote button hides a comment, and gives users additional reporting options like 'Offensive', 'Misleading', and 'Off Topic'.



