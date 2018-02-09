Global Defibrillator Market 2018-2022 by Product and End-Users - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.12%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global defibrillator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of CVDs. According to the CDC, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the US. The CDC recorded that between 2011 and 2014, heart-related cases increased by 3% in the US. Major factors contributing to the rise in CVDs globally are high blood pressure, lack of physical exercise, obesity, heredity, and diabetes. In 2014, the CDC estimated that more than 29 million Americans were living with diabetes and 86 million are living with pre-diabetes (person at high risk to develop type 2 diabetes aged 20 years and older).

One trend in the market is technological advances. The rising demand for defibrillators with reduced inappropriate shocks, longer battery life, less invasive installation, and quadripolar leads led to innovation in implantable as well as external defibrillators. Innovative implantable defibrillators include products, such as subcutaneous and transvenous patches, which aim to increase the comfort level of individuals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing pricing pressure on vendors. The global defibrillator market is experiencing intense competition among key global and local/regional manufacturers. The market is mainly dominated by some prominent players; however, a few regional players also operate in the market. Local players manufacture and sell their products at significantly lower cost than the global vendors. This lower pricing strategy creates pressure on leading players to reconsider their pricing strategy in the present market scenario.

Key Vendors

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

