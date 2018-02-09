B2B streaming digital music and radio services company 7digital is expecting a sharp rise in revenue for 2017 after the company's acquisition of rival 24-7 in June and announced that it moved back into the black over the second half of the financial year. That acquisition brought with it a contract to provide services to MediaMarktSaturn (MMS) which alone contributed £6.5m of new sales. As a result, unaudited revenues were seen 52% higher at £17.3m, with a further £1.3 of secured billings ...

