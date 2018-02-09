The latest market research report by Technavio on the global household laundry care cabinets marketpredicts a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global household laundry care cabinets market by product (standalone household laundry care cabinets and wall-mounted household laundry care cabinets), by technology (vented laundry care cabinets and heat pump laundry care cabinets), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global household laundry care cabinets market, according to Technavio researchers:

Technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization: a major market driver

Rising online sales of household laundry care cabinets: emerging market trend

In 2017, the standalone household laundry care cabinets segment dominated the market by occupying almost 95% share

EMEA dominated the global household laundry care cabinets market with 44% share in 2017

G&E Automatic Equipment, Gorenje, Nimoverken, PODAB, and Whirlpool Corporation are the leading players in the market

Technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization: a major market driver

By introducing high-priced variants of laundry care cabinets, players in the market are strengthening their product mix. Brands also work with varied materials to enhance their product portfolios. Key players and brands maintain high brand associations and create product differentiation and value proposition for potential and prospective customers through innovations in design. Every material and design are marketed with key messages to create product differentiation and widen the product portfolio of assorted brands. The players are increasingly focusing on innovative laundry care cabinets. For example, DC7573 drying cabinet from Asko Appliances, a brand of Gorenje, is perfect for removing moisture from a diverse range of clothes. It has a door hanger for light clothes, middle hanger section, hanging hooks, and a control panel. Programs like extra dry, auto dry, auto normal dry, and warm towels according to their necessity are provided for the consumers. The device looks compact from outside and is spacious from inside. These features of the laundry care cabinet save a lot of time, money, and energy for consumers. Players in the global household laundry care cabinets marketare also venturing into online retail to gain a large market share.

Rising online sales of household laundry care cabinets: emerging market trend

The increasing online sales of household laundry care cabinets is a key factor driving the market. Gorenje (Asko Appliances and UPO) and Whirlpool Corporation have a huge online presence and are the key leading players in the market. They have started selling products through their own websites or listing products on other e-commerce sites.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances, "In developed regions like the Americas and Europe, the online distribution network had attained a significant growth momentum by 2016. Countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and France are projected to generate huge sales through the online distribution channel by the end of the forecast period."

