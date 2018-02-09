Glance Technologies Inc.: BTV to Feature Glance in a Weekend Segment Exploring Blockchain Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (CSE:GET.WT) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce that the company will be featured in a BTV special segment on Blockchain opportunities to air Saturday, February 10 and Sunday Feb 11, 2018.

Over the weekend BTV will feature Glance, where they will discuss Glance's leading consumer-based blockchain solutions and mobile pay apps, as well Glance Coin, its planned rewards-based cryptocurrency. Through Glance Coin, consumers will gain access to a network of merchants who accept the coin and offer member-only rewards that help consumers build a crypto account with every dollar they spend. See Feature: http://www.b-tv.com/glance-technologies-feature-ep-323/ (http://www.b-tv.com/glance-technologies-feature-ep-323/)

BTV-Business Television, a weekly investor program, features emerging companies and top analysts across the US and Canada. With Host, Taylor Thoen, BTV goes on location, interviewing key executives and showcasing their business to give investors insight and help them grow their portfolio. BTV is broadcast internationally to millions on TV via BNN, US Biz Network and Air Canada and top financial sites including: Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, TMX Money, BNN.ca, Reuters, Globe Investor, OTC Markets, The National Post, MarketWatch, Stockhouse.com, etc.

This week's feature will include five blockchain companies including Glance. See Feature: http://www.b-tv.com/glance-technologies-feature-ep-323/ (http://www.b-tv.com/glance-technologies-feature-ep-323/)

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:



CANADA: BNN - Saturday Feb 10 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 11 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Feb 10 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 11 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback Business Channel

U.S. National: Biz Television Network - Sun Feb 18 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat Feb 24 @ 9:00pm PST

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Pay has entered into licensing agreements with deemed values totaling $9,000,000 to date. It also owns an end to end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay app.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech (http://www.glance.tech/).

For more information, contact:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

investors@glancepay.com (mailto:investors@glancepay.com)

