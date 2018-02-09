NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2018) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, announces agenda updates and special events planned for the Ninth Annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, FL, February 12-15, 2018.

February 12:

Plenary Keynote Panel: Where are Clinical Trials Headed for 2018?

Pre-Conference User Group Meeting & Hosted Workshops

February 13-14:

Protocol Development, Global Site Selection, Feasibility and Site Management

Enrollment Planning and Patient Recruitment

Clinical Trial Forecasting, Budgeting and Contracting

Mastering an Outsourcing Strategy

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring - Part 1

Clinical Data Strategy and Analytics

Sensors, Wearables and Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

Late Stage Research and Observational Studies

Biospecimen, Central Lab and Technology for Precision Medicine Trials

February 14-15:

Improving Site-Study Activation and Performance

Patient Engagement, Enrollment and Retention through Communities and Technology

Resource Management and Capacity Planning for Clinical Trials

Managing Outsourced Clinical Trials

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring - Part 2

Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Research

Clinical Technology and Innovation

Leveraging Real World Data for Clinical and Observational Research

Clinical Supply Management

"SCOPE has grown over the past eight years into a must-attend clinical ops gathering with over 1,600 delegates," said Micah Lieberman, CHI's executive conference director. "CHI's primary objective is to build a world-class program for large and small biopharma companies, CROs, tech vendors, sites, and academia so they can overcome clinical operations challenges, generate innovative ideas, find common ground with their peers, and meet new partners."

In addition to the 18 co-located conferences across popular clinical trial topics, SCOPE 2018 will include 3 plenary keynotes with pharma and CRO leaders and countless formal and informal networking opportunities. Day One officially kicks off with a Plenary Keynote Panel at 5:00 pm on Monday, February 12, 2018. Leading CROs will forecast new trends, changes in process, and what's in store for CRO-Sponsor partnerships for 2018 at the panel "Where are Clinical Trials Headed for 2018?" Representatives from UBC, DrugDev, Syneos Health, and Eli Lilly & Co. will be on the panel. Tuesday's plenary keynote & panel session focuses on patient centricity with Shwen Gwee (Biogen), Roslyn Schneider, M.D. (Pfizer), and Paulo Moreira (EMD Serono).

Wednesday's plenary keynote session starts with the annual Clinical Informatics News' "Best Practices Awards" and then a 2-part keynote by Joe Kim, MBA, a Senior Advisor of Clinical Innovation at Eli Lilly and Company; and Jeff James, CEO at Wilmington Health. Joe will discuss how to conduct clinical trials on patients that are hard to reach or forgotten. Jeff's insight is about Pharma-ACO collaboration and delivery systems: facilitating the linkage between healthcare's triple aim. A panel discussion will follow on clinical technology and what is needed to shake-up the current ecosystem and truly transform patient health.

There are plenty of other highlights as well, a Trifecta Clinical User Group, Participant Engagement Awards, 21 roundtable breakout discussion groups, networking functions, and an exhibit hall with 150 exhibitors. Premier Sponsors include Acurian, Appian, Bioclinica, BSI Business Integration Systems AG, Clinical Ink, Cognizant, Comprehend, CPI Global CRO, DrugDev, ERT, Medidata, OmniComm, Pharma Intelligence, Praxis, Syneos Health, TriNetX, United BioSource (UBC), and Veeva Systems Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.scopesummit.com.

Members of the media are encouraged to participate. Please contact Lisa Scimemi at lscimemi@healthtech.com to apply for a press pass and to inquire about opportunities for coordinated faculty interviews.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Media Contact:

Lisa Scimemi

Cambridge Healthtech Institute

lscimemi@healthtech.com