sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,401 Euro		-0,001
-0,25 %
WKN: A2DWUX ISIN: CA0272592092 Ticker-Symbol: 5LA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,383
0,422
09.02.
0,382
0,41
09.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP0,401-0,25 %