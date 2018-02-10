Q Smart Limited Explores the Impact of Millennials on Investing in 2018

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2018 / In a recent study conducted by the London Block Exchange, researchers found that five percent of people under the age of 35 already have cash invested in cryptocurrency. A further 11 percent plan to and an additional 17 percent are in serious consideration of buying into a digital currency by the end of 2018. The expert investment consultants at Q Smart Limited examine the results of this study and discuss the potential impacts millenials will have on financial markets throughout the course of the calendar year.

Gary Hileman, a cryptocurrency expert and research fellow at the University of Cambridge, believes that since most millennials began their income generating years during the fallout from the 2008 financial crises, "many don't completely trust traditional financial services or the system in which they operate." Cryptocurrencies represent an alternative that can act independently of centralized financial institutions, and their great potential has overcome any hesitations with their use younger demographics may have had. By the end of 2018, one third of millennials will have invested in some form of digital currency. Interestingly, this attitude contrasts starkly with that of older generations. In the London Block exchange survey, 57 percent of people over the age of 55 stated that they would not be purchasing digital currencies. Millennials are twice as likely to own cryptocurrency than older age groups, and BX, the UK's cryptocurrency exchange program, believes the preference is because they feel left behind by older forms of investment. Another survey recently conducted by the Harris Poll demonstrated that 50% of all millennials have a positive outlook on Bitcoin.

Q Smart Limited also noted that younger generations have been the core drive of growth and interest in exchange traded funds (ETFs), and they expect that to continue in 2018. Due to their low cost, simplicity and ease of use, the securities have risen drastically in popularity in recent years. Per CommSec data from 2017, millennials make up 25 percent of all exchange-traded product movements. Some, such as the Australian and Global Sustainability Leaders ETFs, give investors the opportunity to allocate their funds according to their values. Others, such as the Nasdaq 100 ETF, allow consumers to be exposed to companies whose products resonate with their daily lives. The diversification benefits ETFs provide, along with the added ability to invest in share markets, makes them a strong candidate to continue strong growth with young investors in 2018.

Founded over 17 years ago as one of the original pioneers of online trading, Q Smart Limited is a leading provider of stocks, commodities, indexes and Contracts for Difference (CFDs). When clients choose to invest with Q Smart, they are selecting a broker that is dedicated to fostering their development as a market operator and addressing all their needs while taking into account cultural, national, ethnic and religious diversity. The firm's advanced trading platforms and flexible terms have led to a variety of global clients, and the construction of offices in Hong Kong, Oslo, Wellington and Sao Paulo.

