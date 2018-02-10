

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) said that Rachel Brand will join the company as Executive Vice President, Global Governance and Corporate Secretary. Brand will report to President and CEO Doug McMillon. She will be responsible for the organization's Legal, Global Ethics and Compliance and Global Investigation, Security, Aviation and Travel departments, along with her role as corporate secretary. Brand is replacing Jeff Gearhart, who retired at the end of January.



Brand served as Associate Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice.



Brand, the first woman to serve as Associate Attorney General, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn into office May 22, 2017. As Associate Attorney General, Brand oversaw thousands of attorneys and professionals across the department's civil law divisions, including Antitrust, Tax and Environment and Natural Resources.



