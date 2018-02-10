Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2018) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL) (the "Company") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time.

At the Company's annual general meeting held on February 5, 2018, all the Company's director nominees, being Sou Wa Wang, Lou Meng Cheong, Yan Zhang, Jian Wen Wu and George Dorin were re-elected. Subsequent to the annual meeting, the directors held a board meeting and reconfirmed all officer appointments as follows:

Sou Wa Wang - Chair of the Board

Lou Meng Cheong - Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Lo - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

The directors further appointed each of Yan Zhang, Jian Wen Wu and George Dorin to the Company's audit committee and compensation & corporate governance committee, with Mr. Dorin serving as the chair of the audit committee, and Mr. Zhang serving as the chair of the compensation & corporate governance committee.

The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About China Keli Electric Company Ltd.

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and installation of electrical components and equipment, including pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears and circuit breakers.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732

Email: philip@zkl.cc

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

