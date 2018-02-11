Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global probiotic drink market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio's updated research report on the probiotic drinks market for 2018-2022 covers a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the clients in evaluating the market. This report is an extension of the previous research on the probiotic drinks market and will provide valuable insights impacting the growth of this market across the globe. Technavio's research report on probiotic drinks market offers the clients an overall understanding of the competitive scenario and assists them in making better business decisions.

The market research report on the global probiotic drink market is an integral part of Technavio's food and beverages portfolio and provides intelligence within the market space for non-alcoholic beverages. The company's consumer data and market analysis assist in improving our clients' knowledge of the food and beverage industry, offer effective competitive analysis, and provide strategic insights on non-alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beer, non-alcoholic wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, and non-alcoholic malt beverages.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the globalprobiotic drink market observed that the APAC region was the fastest growing market for probiotics drinks in 2015 and projected that this region would continue to lead the market in the coming years. The growth of the market in the APAC region was attributed to affordability, growing emphasis on preventive medicine, and purchasing power parity of consumers in countries such as Singapore, Australia, and Japan. Also, the improved sales of probiotic drinks in countries such as Japan, India, and China were due to the lack of regulations on health claims.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of probiotics drinks is a major factor that contributed to the growth of the market. Regular consumption of probiotic drinks prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract. This leads to better nutrient absorption and bowel movements. Furthermore, probiotic supplements increase lactobacilli count in women and prevent diseases such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and urinary tract infection. Moreover, these drinks improve interstitial microbial balance by lowering the pH levels that led to their increased adoption over the years."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global probiotic drink market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

