Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global robotic vacuum cleaner market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global robotic vacuum cleaner market 2018-2022 under their industrial automation library.

The updated report will present an analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. This research report will also provide valuable insights into multiple factors impacting the growth of the market and assist the clients in gaining a higher market share.

The updated market research report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market is an integral part of Technavio's industrial automation portfolio and provides intelligence within the market space for robotics. This report will provide an overall picture of the technological advancements in the sector and will revisit key topics such as drivers and trends influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and leading competitors. Technavio's analysts will reevaluate these subjects to determine what changes have taken place over the intervening years and how these factors will impact the growth of the market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global robotic vacuum cleaner market 2016-2020 projected that in 2016, the European region dominated the global market for robotic cleaners because of factors such as the consumers' growing preference for devices that will make their daily chores easier and quicker.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increased need for improved functionality and performance of robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to drive the prospects for growth in this market. The ability of robotic vacuum cleaners to reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities is predicted to result in its increased adoption. The advent of stair-climbing robotic vacuum cleaners would further urge the growth."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

