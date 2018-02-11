Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global video surveillance market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global video surveillance market 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The updated report will restructure the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. The report will also offer an in-depth view of the top players in the focus market to provide clients with an extensive study of the competitive landscape.

The upgraded research report on the video surveillance market is an integral part of Technavio's IT security portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, examining different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include web application firewall, email security, electronic security, and home security system.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global video surveillance market observed that North America led the market with a market share of around 40% during 2015. The presence of a highly developed network infrastructure that ensured seamless connectivity between video surveillance components was the key growth driver for the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing demand for wireless network infrastructure is the key growth driver for this market. Video surveillance solutions incur high network deployment cost and maintenance cost. Enterprises selected wireless network infrastructure to avoid these additional charges incurred due to a wired network. Wireless video surveillance provides security to critical infrastructures such as airports and cities without the additional installation and maintenance cost."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global video surveillance market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

