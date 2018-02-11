• Narendra Modi leads delegation from India, guest country at WGS

• French PM Édouard Philippe calls for national transformation

• IMF Chief Christine Lagarde bets on region's youth to spearhead sustainable growth

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed technology as a means of development and warned of its potential to be used as a means of destruction in his address at the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.

"Technology has empowered the common man via minimum government, maximum governance. In e-governance, the 'e' represents effective, efficient, easy, empowering and equity. Technology has transformed the UAE from a desert into a modern wonder, but it also has a darker side of radicalization of cyberspace," he said. Modi led a delegation from India, the guest country at this year's WGS.

Earlier today, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe outlined his country's roadmap for transformation that includes a progressive climate change policy, corporate tax reduction and a labor law reform. "It is our priority to fix our country and prepare for the future," he said.

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, was bullish on the outlook for economic growth despite recent market volatility. She urged governments to implement overdue reforms and offer hope to young people by building stronger economies. "Governments, especially in this region, where 60 percent of the population are under 25 years old, need to focus on policies that will energize the economy and encourage job creation," she said.

