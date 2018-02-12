The World Receives the New Year Congrats from Wuliangye

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese New Year is coming soon. The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a more than 4,000-year-old festival that is valued most by the Chinese people because it means the farewell to the old year and the advent of a new year of peace and happiness.

It's noteworthy that a Chinese liquor brand, Wuliangye, has recently sent its New Year congrats message to the world. 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of China. As China has improved its international influence, the Chinese New Year is going global and becoming a world event. Outstanding Chinese enterprises, represented by Wuliangye, have all opened their arms unprecedentedly wide to people around the world to celebrate the great day and wish them a happy new year.

Wuliangye is a recognized giant liquor producer in China with an age-old brand culture. Its new year message, along with global appearances in the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, is not only a congratulatory note but a calling card of top-class Chinese brands. Here's to hoping there will be more excellent enterprises like Wuliangye to make the world more peaceful and beautiful.

Photo: https://tinyurl.com/y8uzyygd