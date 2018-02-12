

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE has halted all deliveries of its Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo after the latest disclosure in a series of flaws with the next-generation engine, the Bloomberg reported



IndiGo, India's biggest carrier, reportedly said on Saturday that it had withdrawn three affected planes from service and canceled some flights after the European Aviation Safety Agency warned of a new issue on the troubled engine program that may be connected to several in-flight shut downs. The investigation to determine the root cause continues, the agency said.



The Product Safety Boards of Pratt & Whitney and Airbus have decided that 'all neo deliveries are postponed till further notice,' IndiGo spokesman Ajay Jasra reportedly said. 'Airbus and Pratt are working in close cooperation and will be swiftly communicating on the way forward to regain normal operations and resume aircraft deliveries.'



