NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the successful transmission of digital beamforming with a massive-element active antenna base station system that supports a 28 GHz band for 5G communications. This is the first time simultaneous beamforming transmission (four multi-user MIMO) from a single massive-element active antenna system (AAS) to four terminals has succeeded(1). In this test, NEC achieved a 3.1 Gbps cell throughput by applying a frequency bandwidth of 300 MHz.NEC's massive-element AAS, supporting a 28 GHz band, adopts a fully digital control system, which improves the precision of beamforming. The fully digital control system enables simultaneous beamforming in multiple directions from a single massive-element AAS unit and efficiently implements high-speed and high-capacity communication without interfering with adjacent users through spatial multiplexing.In contrast, analog control systems require the installation of the same number of massive-element AASs as the number of beams, creating the issue of a larger footprint.This digital control system is also capable of beamforming that takes into account multipath, a non-direct wave signal, and moderately adjusts beam directions to implement high-quality communication. This is in addition to beamforming that cancels out interference through multipath and reduces performance deterioration caused by inter-cell interference.Fully digital control systems traditionally require a number of digital/analog signal and frequency converters. This generally increases power consumption, capacity and cost for the entire system. NEC, however, has successfully developed a massive-element AAS that adopts a fully digital control system with less power and more compact conversion functions through NEC's original technology."In order to effectively implement sophisticated services that apply 5G features from 2020 onward, it is essential to utilize 28 GHz and other high frequency radio bands, which enable the securing of wide bandwidth, and the utilization of beamforming," said Katsumi Tanoue, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Access Solution Division, NEC Corporation. "Moving forward, NEC will continue its efforts in development and demonstration tests for a massive-element active antenna base station system that delivers high speed, high capacity and massive connectivity."NEC will display the system in Hall 3, Stand 3M30 at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, March 1.(1) According to NEC research as of February 9, 2018About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.