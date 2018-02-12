Lubrizol to Exhibit at PaintIndia 2018

CLEVELAND, February 12, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces it will exhibit at PaintIndia 2018, which will be held March 8-10 in Mumbai, India. Lubrizol will exhibit in booth C3B, showcasing its latest component technology innovations for paints and coatings as well as digital inks. Some of these new innovations include:

· Aptalon polyamide polyurethane technology that provides outstanding protection and durability for wood and metal surfaces.

· Solsperse water-borne hyperdispersant technology that combines high color development with corrosion protection benefits.

· Carboset acrylic resin technology that provides outstanding corrosion protection in coatings for transporting and storing metal components.

· PowderAdd micronized wax technology that enables unique matting and texturing effects for powder coated metal surfaces.

· Lanco micronized wax technology that delivers matting efficiency while providing high scratch and mar resistance for wood and metal applications.

An Expert Center in the booth will allow visitors to meet one-on-one with dispersant, resin and surface modifier experts to discuss opportunities, challenges, formulation suggestions or other topics. Visitors are invited to visit the Expert Center to brainstorm ideas for their next coatings project.

"The PaintIndia event is an excellent venue for both sharing and gathering information about our industry in India," notes Mayur Mane, key account manager, Lubrizol Advanced Materials India Private Ltd. "We're able to build awareness about exciting new Lubrizol technologies and their value in modern coating formulations. We look forward to discussing with booth visitors how our latest products and expertise can bring value to our customers' brands through differentiated coating performance."

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

