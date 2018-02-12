The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 12.02.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 12.02.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS0889407259 RLBK OBEROEST.13/18MTNFLR BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA DE000NLB6600 NORDLB 2 PHASENBD.11/12 BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA US912796NS49 US TREASURY BILL 02/15/18 BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA US912828H946 US TREASURY 2018 BD02 BON USD N