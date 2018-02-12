

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first quarter of 2017/18 amounted to 38.9 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.32 euros, which was down slightly compared with the prior-year earnings per share of 0.38 euros. The decrease was mainly due to the proceeds generated on the disposal of assets at the Ontario site, which were recognized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016/17.



Revenue increased by 5.3 percent, or adjusted for currency effects: 9.5 percent, to 294.7 million euros.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's objective for fiscal year 2017/18 continues to be to grow at at least the same rate as the underlying market. The EBIT margin is expected to be within the range also forecast for the medium term, of 14 to 16 percent on an adjusted basis.



