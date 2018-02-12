

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), reported encouraging results from the Phase II BOULEVARD study. In people with vision loss from diabetic macular edema, treatment with intravitreal RG7716 resulted in clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in visual acuity gains compared with ranibizumab alone. The company said the key secondary and exploratory anatomical outcomes - reduction of central retina thickness and improvements in diabetic retinopathy severity scores - were supportive of the primary outcome.



RG7716 is the first bispecific, monoclonal antibody specifically designed for the eye that simultaneously binds to and inactivates vascular endothelial growth factor A and Angiopoietin-2. The company will present data from all Phase II studies at upcoming medical meetings, and plans to discuss its Phase III program with the U.S. FDA following data assessment.



