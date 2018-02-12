

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported Monday that its net profit for the full year rose 25.4 percent to 977 million euros from 779 million euros, and earnings per share increased to 3.39 euros from 2.70 euros last year.



Net profit, beia, for the year increased 7.1 percent to 2.247 billion euros. Operating profit, beia, grew 6.2 percent to 3.759 billion euros.



Annual revenue rose more than 5 percent to 21.88 billion euros from last year's 20.8 billion euros. On an organic basis, revenue for the year grew 5.4 percent.



For 2017, the Group added that total cash dividend of 1.47 euros per share would be proposed at the AGM on 19 April 2018. This represents an increase of 9.7 percent versus last year's 1.34 euros per share.



Looking ahead to 2018, Heineken said it expects further organic revenue and profit growth, with economic conditions expected to remain volatile, and assuming a negative impact from currency comparable to 2017.



