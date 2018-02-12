Globitex public token sale sells out in 24 hours, reaches EUR 10 million hard cap

LONDON, Feb. 12,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Globitex, a Gibraltar based Globitex group company is proud to announce that it sold out of its public offering of €7 million equivalent in Globitex GBX tokens within 24 hours, hitting its overall pre and public sale hard cap of €10 million.

The goal of the Globitex GBX token sale is to fund the scaling of its existing Globitex institutional grade exchange to an industrial level commodities and derivatives trading venue.

Liza Aizupiete, Globitex Managing Director and Cofounder, said, "We are proud and humbled to have had so much support from contributors from all around the globe who believe and see the need to help us create an industrial level commodities cryptocurrency exchange.

"We as a team at Globitex look forward to continuing to build a professional cryptocurrency exchange that will allow traders to buy and sell commodities such as gold, coffee and crude oil in large volumes around the world for cryptocurrencies.

"The GBX token will be an integral part of the Globitex trading infrastructure, allowing us to promote new listings and thus advance the global crypto economy as a whole."

For more information, please visit the exchange at www.globitex.com where you can sign up for an account within minutes. The platform is especially geared towards institutional market participants, offering NAV reports and daily statements on trading, order and payments.

About Globitex

Globitex is an institutional grade cryptocurrency exchange cofounded by former Bitcoin Foundation Executive Director Jon Matonis and a group of experienced traders. Globitex group company NexPay UAB was granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by the Bank of Lithuania at the end of last year, allowing it to carry out payment services, open IBAN accounts and issue e-money in the EU.

The Globitex exchange represents a significant step toward widespread adoption and accessibility of bitcoin and bitcoin protocol-based cryptocurrencies as a unit of account suitable for global trade, with no geographic, political, or monetary borders.

