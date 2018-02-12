Pierre Ferragu, #1 Ranked Technology Infrastructure Analyst, Joins New Street Research

LONDONand NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Pierre Ferragu will join New Street Research in April, from Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, where he has been covering technology infrastructure stocks in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Pierre has beenconsistently recognized as a leader in the technology infrastructure sector, claiming the #1 ranking in the most recent Institutional Investor survey for Technology Hardware in Europe, and the #2 ranking for Data Networking in the US.

Pierre's coverage has encompassed smartphone manufacturers, semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers, data networking and telecom equipmentvendors, and prominent cybersecurity players.

Pierre's research has focused on the themes that have been reshaping the technology infrastructure landscape over the last decade, including the smartphone revolution, the evolution of leading edge semiconductormanufacturing, the future of processor architectures, the role of power semiconductors in electrification, and most recently the impact of ArtificialIntelligence on technology infrastructure.

"We recognized in Pierre an opportunity to bring our clients something unique: coverage of the entire technology infrastructure landscape globally, by a single, integrated team. The traditional sell-side, with its siloed coverage model, faces a stiff challenge in understanding and writing about big themes, like artificial intelligence, automation and virtualization, that cut across multiple subsectors," said Jonathan Chaplin, a founding partner of New Street's U.S. business.

"Pierre has a fantastic mind; he is uncommonly well positioned to lead a team to cover these sectors holistically, and our platform gives Pierre the scope and the resources to do it properly. We are delighted to have him join our leadership team," said Iain Johnston, who founded New Street in London.

"So much of the value we bring to our clients stems from the debate and the exchange of ideas between a group of partners with different perspectives and expertise, all focused on a common sector globally. Pierre will enrich those debates, while expanding our reach to adjacent sectors that are impacted by common themes," said James Ratzer, a founding partner at New Street in London.

With the addition of its Technology Infrastructure practice, New Street Research is the premiere independent research boutique focused on theTelecommunications and Technology sectors globally. We plan to develop a unique approach to covering Technology Infrastructure: a single teamproducing an integrated global research product, covering companies and themes across all technology infrastructure, horizontally from the data centre to "things" at the edge; and vertically from semiconductor capital equipment to infrastructure equipment and devices.

Prior to Bernstein, Pierre was a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Paris and London, where he led engagements for the firm'sTMT practice. Prior to BCG, Pierre worked in the telecom industry in Sweden. He earned a degree in ElectricalEngineering and Computer Sciences from Centrale-Supélec and a PhD qualifying degree in Sociology from Sciences Po, Paris.

