|Jan-18
|Jan-17
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|144,272
|131,117
|+10%
|Passenger Shuttles
|Passenger vehicles*
|152,068
|152,552
|0%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In January 2018 Le Shuttle Freight set a new record for the first month of the year, carrying 144,272 trucks, an increase of 10% compared to the month of January in 2017, a favourable base for comparison. At the same time, and for the first time ever, Le Shuttle Freight carried more than 7,000 trucks in one day, on 25 January 2018.
In January 2018, passenger traffic on Le Shuttle remained stable with 152,068 vehicles carried, penalised by weather conditions which were less than conducive to tourism during the month.
Publication of traffic figures for the month of February will be on Tuesday 13 March 2018, before markets open.
