Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in which researchers at Bülent Ecevit University in Zonguldak, Turkey compared two noninvasive methods of predicting fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU): Masimo PVi (pleth variability index, measured noninvasively and continuously using SET pulse oximetry sensors) and dIVC (distensibility index of inferior vena cava, measured noninvasively by radiologists using an ultrasound machine and probe).1

In the study, Drs. Piskin and Öz sought to compare the performance of the two methods by enrolling 72 mechanically ventilated patients and taking various measurements before and after passive leg raising (PLR). In addition to PVi (measured with Masimo Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters) and dIVC (measured by a radiologist using Esaote MyLab 30), central venous pressure (CVP) and cardiac index (CI) were measured. Patients who exhibited a >15% increase in CI attributable to the PLR maneuver were classified as volume responders, and those with<15% or no change, as nonresponders.

The researchers found that Masimo noninvasive and continuous PVi, at a threshold value of >14%, provided 95% sensitivity and 81.2% specificity (p<0.001, AUC 0.939 (0.857-0.982)), which was statistically significant. Ultrasound, noninvasive dIVC, at a threshold value of >23.8%, provided 80% sensitivity and 87.5% specificity (p=<0.001, AUC 0.928 (0.842-0.975)), which was also statistically significant. The invasive method, CVP, at a threshold value of =7 mmHg, provided 70% sensitivity and 53.1% specificity to predict fluid responsiveness (p=0.066, Area Under the Curve 0.622 (0.500-0.724)), which was not statistically significant.

The investigators noted that "our results show that noninvasively assessed PVi and dIVC were good predictors of fluid responsiveness after PLR in ICU patients on mechanical ventilation. By contrast, the invasively assessed CVP was a poor predictor of fluid responsiveness as a static variable of cardiac preload." They concluded that, "Both PVi and dIVC may be used to identify the fluid responsiveness of all ICU patients undergoing continuous treatment linked to mechanical ventilation; both methods are easily applied, noninvasive, and can be performed at the bedside."

Reference

1. Piskin and Öz I. Accuracy of pleth variability index compared with inferior vena cava diameter to predict fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated patients. Medicine. (2017) 96:47(e8889).

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

