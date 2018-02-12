Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-12 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 15.01.2018 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 19.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2018 Takeover offer LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG - period 12.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ELG ELKO Grupa RIG - months 16.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2018 Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN - 18.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2018 Coupon payment date LVGB0000 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 19A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2018 Government LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2018 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2018 Interim report, 12 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2018 Interim report, 12 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2018 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Audited annual LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Interim report, 12 EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Coupon payment date MOKBFLOT Moda Kapitals AS RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2018 Extraordinary SNG1L Snaige VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2018 Extraordinary HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2018 Trading holiday VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
