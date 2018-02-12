sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,14 Euro		+0,33
+1,45 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,87
23,115
10:12
12.02.2018 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Orla Noonan, member of the Board of Schibsted ASA, acquired on 9 February 2018 2,500 A-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 225,7578 per share and 2,500 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of 211,8246 per share through her fully owned company Knightly Investments.

After the transaction, Noonan and close associates hold 2,500 A-shares and 2,500 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.

Oslo, 12 February 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)