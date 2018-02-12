Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Orla Noonan, member of the Board of Schibsted ASA, acquired on 9 February 2018 2,500 A-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 225,7578 per share and 2,500 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of 211,8246 per share through her fully owned company Knightly Investments.

After the transaction, Noonan and close associates hold 2,500 A-shares and 2,500 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.

Oslo, 12 February 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

