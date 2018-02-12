Verdere grants call options to Kinnevik's CEO

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Kinnevik has been informed by its largest shareholder Verdere S.à r.l. that Verdere S.a r.l. has agreed to grant 200,000 call options that entitles to purchase 200,000 Kinnevik Class B shares to Kinnevik's Chief Executive Officer Georgi Ganev in order to further align his interest with Kinnevik's shareholders.

The call options will be purchased on market terms, and the value of the call options (the premium) has been calculated by an independent valuation institute using a standard valuation model (Black-Scholes). Each option entitles to the purchase of one (1) Kinnevik Class B share during a period of three months after a five year period at a strike price of SEK 325.44.

