

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Monday after U.S. lawmakers managed to end a brief government shutdown with a bill raising spending caps and funding the government until March 23rd.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed in cautious trade and the dollar eased a little bit as U.S. inflation data looms large.



The January consumer price inflation report will be unveiled on Wednesday while producer price inflation numbers will be out the next day.



A hot CPI print is expected to induce additional uncertainty into markets. Greater China markets traded in positive territory after taking a beating last week.



Oil prices rose 1 percent in Asian deals to recover some of last week's steep losses on concerns about rising U.S. production.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.4 percent on Friday, but lost 5.2 percent for the week. The S&P 500 advanced 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent.



European markets ended sharply lower on Friday, capping their worst week in nearly two years on concerns over rising inflation and higher interest rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index tumbled 1.5 percent. The German DAX dropped 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.1 percent.



