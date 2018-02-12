

12 February 2018



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company')



Statement from Cardiff Joint Venture Partner



Further to the announcements made on 5 February 2018 and 8 February 2018, IQE notes the following statement provided by its Cardiff joint venture ('CSC') partner:



'Cardiff University has invested equity of £21.8M in the Compound Semiconductor Centre. IQE contributed their share in hardware, infrastructure and licensing intellectual property, all independently valued. The University entered into the Joint Venture as a strategic investment to ensure our world leading research has a well-founded route to commercialisation. Several project wins have been announced within the last year. Co-owned and controlled by Cardiff University and IQE, CSC applies corporate standards of governance including an independent chair, regular joint board meetings, annual reports and published accounts. The University is represented on the CSC board by appropriately qualified directors.'



