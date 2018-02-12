

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation moderated for the fourth straight month in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 1.0 percent climb.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since June, when prices had grown 0.6 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 1.6 percent annually in January, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in January.



