

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stemmer Imaging AG, one of Europe's leading machine vision technology providers, announced details of its planned initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It expects to price initial public offering between 32.00 euros and 36.00 euros per share. The issuing volume is expected between 96 million euros and 108 million euros. The offer period is expected to run from February 12, 2018 to February 22, 2018.-The company said sole shareholder remains majority shareholder. It is expected that free float of about 46 percent after IPO.



The final offer price and final issuing volume will be determined by means of a book building process and is expected to be set on February 22, 2018.



The offer comprises 1.50 million shares from a capital increase, 1.10 million shares from the sole shareholder, as well as a greenshoe option of 390,000 shares, also from a reallocation of existing shares. Assuming that all the offered shares are placed (including greenshoe option), the issuing volume is expected to be between 96 million euros and 108 million euros. Out of that, the expected gross proceeds accrued by the company amount to 48 million euros up to 54 million euros.



The offer period during which orders can be placed begins on February 12,2018 and is expected to end on February 22, 2018. The shares are planned to be listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of February 27, 2018.



