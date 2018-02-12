

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) announced a binding agreement to sell its Global Markets Intelligence Division to a consortium of CITIC Capital Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC Capital Holdings, and Caixin Global, for an equity value of $180.5 million. The sale proceeds, net of transaction costs and tax, are expected to be approximately $145 million.



Headquartered in Hong Kong, Global Markets Intelligence Division is a provider of macro-economic, company and industry intelligence on emerging markets. For the year ended 30 September 2017, GMID reported an operating profit of $15.1 million.



