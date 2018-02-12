

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said that the review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States or 'CFIUS' has now concluded and clearance has now been received for the proposed Combination of AVEVA and the Schneider Electric industrial software business.



As a result, all conditions for Completion of the Combination have been fulfilled, save for Admission, which is expected on 1 March 2018. The record date for the 650 million poundscash Return of Value to AVEVA shareholders is expected to be 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 28 February 2018.



The Return of Value is expected to be in an amount of 1,015 pence per Ordinary Share and will be effected by way of a B Share Scheme. B Shares would be issued and redeemed as soon as reasonably practicable on the day of Completion. From 7 days following this there would be a despatch of cheques or, if Ordinary Shares are held in CREST, CREST accounts would be credited in respect of proceeds of redemption.



As previously communicated, contrary to AVEVA's expectations based on tax advice received at the time, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ('HMRC') has to date taken the view that the issue of B shares paid up from AVEVA's merger reserve to effect the 650 million pounds Return of Value as part of the Combination should be treated as a distribution and therefore taxed as income in the hands of recipients for UK tax purposes.



