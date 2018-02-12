sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,66  Euro		+0,10
+3,91 %
WKN: A0MJ98 ISIN: BMG423131256 Ticker-Symbol: HC7B 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,683
2,74
10:31
2,68
2,71
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD2,66+3,91 %