As Valentine's Day approaches, a sweet video from China is going viral. The video was shot in Paris, in which the newlyweds are celebrating the festival at home. The husband gives his letter of resignation as a present and promises not to make any more business trips, while the wife takes out a pair of baby shoes, signaling that she's pregnant and that the family is about to have a new member. The video is full of love and shows the unique romantic family culture.

This video is made by Haier, the global leading home appliances brand and an active member of China's National Brands Project. Right before the Chinese Spring Festival, Haier released a series of videos to show the family culture in different countries. Apart from this romantic French family, there are also a cozy American family, a hardworking New Zealand family, and a cross-border Chinese family.

The featured families span different continents and hemispheres. Though different regions have different cultures, and different peoples have different new year traditions, Haier has entered every family's daily life with its smart technologies, met their varied needs, and accompanied them in the most memorable new year moments.

In the past 33 years, Haier has explored the needs of different families in different countries and formed its unique global family culture. Its lineup of six brands, namely Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliance, Fisher Paykel, and AQUA, provide a wide range of products for various smart home scenarios.

By meeting the diversified demands of customers from different cultures and classes, Haier has successfully served the global families and become a window to the global family culture. With a global vision and the capability to explore differentiated demands of global customers to facilitate them with enhanced lifestyles, Haier has become a global leading player in the home appliances industry and a model for Chinese global brands.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/n2TjWYsQHAA

