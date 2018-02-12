Airbiquity Named Finalist for 2018 Edison Award in Innovative Services

Leader in Connected Vehicle Services to be Recognized for OTAmatic'Software Update and Data Management Solution

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has been named a finalist for a 2018 Edison Award' in the "Innovative Services - Digitized Data" category for its OTAmaticover-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution. The Edison Awards - inspired by Thomas Edison's persistence and inventiveness - recognize product and service innovation, creativity, and ingenuity. Gold, silver, and bronze category award winners will be announced at the 31st Annual Edison Awards event held on April 11, 2018 in New York City.

Airbiquity OTAmatic enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate OTA connected vehicle software update and data management campaigns from the cloud-at scale. The market-leading product provides a sophisticated back-end service delivery management capability with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, fully customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility. In addition to vehicle data collection, aggregation, and distribution OTAmatic features an edge data analytics framework that supports upgradable analytics modules from data analytic providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value creation and monetization.

"Being named an Edison Award finalist is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to making OTAmatic a reality, as well as the critical role data will play in the future of automotive transportation," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "As we move towards an autonomous future powered by software and data Airbiquity is committed to developing innovative, safe, and secure software and data management solutions for our automotive customers around the world."

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and final ballots sent to an independent judging panel comprised of 3,000+ professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

This is the second Edison Award recognition for Airbiquity. In 2014 the company was selected as a gold Edison Award winner in the "Innovative Services - Security & Safety" category for its Choreo' cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics software technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management with OTAmatic'. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle services meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity atwww.airbiquity.comor join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

The Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards visit www.edisonawards.com.

